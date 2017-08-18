House about that? Hear the story of Wallington in interactive show

Wallington is opening its doors for a special interactive show that tells the story of the home.

Moving In: Lady Molly Makes A House A Home is a story of how the Trevelyans begin to turn a rather cold and sombre house into a family home, before Wallington was gifted to the National Trust and taken into its care.

Northumberland-based performing arts company November Club has worked closely with National Trust Wallington to bring the Moving In story to life through a series of installations and soundscapes to animate the house and recreate how it might have felt to be there in 1928.

Cinzia Hardy, Artistic Director at November Club said: “Much has happened since 1928, especially since the National Trust took over the house and moved everything about.

“The house will have felt, sounded and smelt a lot different. The light would have poured in since Lady Molly pulled down the curtains.

“The children — even the older ones — loved noise, boisterous games and conversation and we’re inviting people to come in and imagine what it would have been like for the Trevelyan family and get a real sense of who they were and what the house was like.”

In the Parlour, visitors will find evidence of Lady Molly’s plans and the expert house team is on hand to answer questions.

Upstairs, patrons can visit some of the bedrooms — each of the six children, in order of age got to pick which one they wanted.

Look out for the packing trunks in some of these rooms — just lift the lids to hear more stories about Moving In.

Cinzia added: “You may not know a lot about the Trevelyans, but by the time you leave you should have a sense of who they were and what they were like.

“Explore and form your own views about the eccentric Englishman, Sir Charles Philip Trevelyan, his ever-patient wife, Lady Molly, and their wonderfully lively children.”

Created by November Club with the Wallington House Team. Moving in: Lady Molly Makes A House A Home will be available to the public until October 2017.

The house is open fromnoon to 5pm, seven days a week.

In 1928 Sir Charles Philips Trevelyan inherited Wallington and moved in with his wife Lady Molly and their six children, aged between eight and 22.

Sir Charles’ father Sir George Otto Trevelyan died aged 90 in August 1928 and left the house badly neglected and the estate run down.