It’s time for the big switch-on

The team behind Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade is preparing for its biggest event of the year — the centre’s Christmas Lights switch-on this Saturday.

The fun starts at 2.30pm, with entertainment throughout the afternoon.

And the lights, which include the new neighbouring development where Next, Pets at Home and Home Bargains opened earlier this year, will be switched on at 5pm, followed by a festive fireworks display.

There will be a performance by the 2015 X Factor finalist Kiera Weathers, who will be joined by a host of special guests. The entertainment is supported by Stratstone Tyneside BMW.

The Morpeth Tree of Light will also be lit up to mark the start of the Christmas fund-raising appeal.

Money raised will be shared between the Mayor’s Charity, Contact Morpeth Mental Health, the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital, and the arcade’s chosen charity, St Cuthbert’s Care — The Alan Shearer Foundation.

Rhona Dunn, founder of the Morpeth Tree of Light, will be on hand, along with Lainya Shearer.

Heart FM’s breakfast presenters Justin and Kelly will also be entertaining the crowd with Santa, and a festive performance from Morpeth All Saints School is planned for 3pm.

There is a chance to win a £500 shopping spree and the event will feature Santa’s grotto outside Morpeth Larder, which will also host food stalls. Santa and Mrs Claus will be in place from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Centre Manager at Sanderson Arcade Medi Parry said: “We are delighted to have the support of Stratstone Tyneside BMW again this year, which is a fantastic partner in our Christmas lights event and helps us make this a really special event for the whole town.

“This is always our biggest event of the year and we have a great line-up planned to get the Christmas season off to a fantastic start.”