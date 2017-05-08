Jester is back with comedy

The sequel to best-selling novel An Idiot in Love is to be released this summer, promising further darkly comic and 18-certificate humour from rising British author David Jester.

The Ashington-born writer, who now lives in Morpeth, was snapped up for a six-book deal by major independent transatlantic publisher Skyhorse last year after coming to its attention thanks to chart-topping sales of An Idiot in Love, which he had self-published in the UK and US.

Jester has since released gory horror This Is How You Die, but makes a welcome return to comedy with An Idiot in Marriage.

Packed with themes of lust, love and lunacy, it continues the tale of hapless man-child Kieran McCall, a well-meaning bloke who has somehow found himself in the land of adults without any kind of map.

He has settled down with the love of his life and has become a doting father. Yet, somehow, chaos still never seems far away.

An Idiot in Marriage follows Kieran as he learns to live with the strains of married life and parenthood, from dealing with incompetent babysitters and dirty nappies, to neighbours from hell and stray ducks, while trying not to offend the in-laws with his uncensored accounts of the couple’s bedroom activities, and helping his sex-starved best mate.

But after a regrettable booze-filled incident, Kieran realises that if he doesn’t start shaping up to his new-found responsibilities then he could risk losing it all.

Described as a unique mixture of Bridget Jones’s Diary meets American Pie, with more than a passing nod to the classic raunchy comedies of the 1970s, this fast-paced farce makes the perfect holiday read for those who appreciate outrageous humour.

An Idiot In Marriage is published on July 4 in paperback, priced £11.98, and also eBook format, priced £6.99. Visit www.david-jester.com for further information.