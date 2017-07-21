Knights and history take over the summer

A host of events will take place at a Northumberland attraction this summer.

English Heritage’s Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens has lined up a series of activities to make sure no one is bored during the school holidays.

Blooming Belsay event. Picture by Jane Coltman

On weekdays during the summer break the Hands on History crew will have a range of medieval activities to try. From dressing up and craft activities to dancing and sword fights, there’s something for everyone.

Before that starts, this weekend will see the Clash of Knights on Saturday and Sunday when four teams battle it out, armed only with clubs and shields, strength and skill.

There will also be a knights’ tournament on the Bank Holiday weekend in August, as well as two outdoor theatre performances.

On August 8 visitors can see Jane Eyre, while on August 20 it’s time for some Shakespeare with Twelfth Night.

For more information and booking visit www.english-heritage.org.uk