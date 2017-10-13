Lectures mark 100th year of inspiring man

The lead curator of spoken English at the British Library will be the first of two speakers at a memorial lecture in Morpeth this weekend.

Jonnie Robinson is responsible for the library’s extensive archive of sound recordings of British accents and dialects. And he will be the first on stage at the annual Roland Bibby Memorial Lecture on Saturday.

The lecture will see two speakers this year as it marks Roland Bibby’s centenary year, and recognises his work with the Northumbrian Language Society, of which he was a founding member.

Mr Robinson has worked on two nationwide surveys of regional speech, the Survey of English Dialects and BBC Voices, and in 2010 co-curated the world’s first major exhibition on the English Language, Evolving English: One Language, Many Voices.

He will speak about North East voices in the British Library, which holds unique recordings that capture the region’s variety.

The second speaker will be Ian Wilson on The Forgotten Years - Second World War Experiences in the Forgotten Army in Burma.

He will also read some of Roland Bibby’s poems, written while he was Captain and officer in charge of No 1 Signal Platoon in The 9th Battalion the Border Regiment in Burma.

The lectures will take place in the town hall at 2pm. Admission is free.