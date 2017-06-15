Local lass LJ Ross tops the charts with thriller Cragside

Ponteland-born author LJ Ross’s latest DCI Ryan thriller, Cragside, has shot straight to number one in the charts.

Ross is the author of the number 1 international bestselling series of DCI Ryan mystery novels, all based in her home county of Northumberland.

Her debut, Holy Island, was released in January 2015 and reached the number one slot in the Amazon Kindle UK bestsellers chart, before going on to become an international bestseller.

Sequels Sycamore Gap, Heavenfield, Angel and High Force are also bestsellers.

Following the pre-release of Cragside, Ms Ross’s entire back catalogue also moved up the Amazon charts, with all of her books sitting in the top 25 in the ebook charts and top 20 in crime thrillers. She has now sold nearly one million books in total.

Ms Ross said: “Even though this is my sixth novel, it’s always nerve-racking when you push that button to release your book.

“It’s incredible to have had such a response from loyal readers who have been waiting for the next DCI Ryan instalment.

“It’s also fantastic that issuing Cragside has meant that so many new readers have discovered the DCI Ryan series and have been buying the first five titles so they can catch up on what has happened before reading my newest work.”

Murder and mystery are peppered with romance and humour in this latest fast-paced crime whodunit, set amidst the spectacular Northumbrian landscape.

After his climactic battle with notorious serial killer The Hacker in High Force, DCI Ryan is spending the summer with his fiancée Dr Anna Taylor within the grounds of a spectacular mansion called Cragside.

Cragside is certain to prove to be one of the most popular summer reads of the year, with a release date in time for the summer holidays.

Ms Ross turned down a traditional publishing deal to self-publish.

Previously a regulatory barrister in London before quitting to write, she grew up in Ponteland, Northumberland, before going to London to study law.

Previously a regulatory barrister in London before quitting to write, she grew up in Ponteland, Northumberland, before going to London to study law.

She now lives in Bath with her husband James and their three-year-old son Ethan.

Cragside is available on pre-release now in e-edition and will be released in paperback on July 10.