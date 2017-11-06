Members shine in federation awards

Morpeth Camera Club

Morpeth Camera Club met on October 10 to view the Annual Competition Awards and Alliance Entry Portfolio, a competition open to all Northern County Photographic Federation (NCPF) clubs.

It is divided into two formats — Digital Projected Images and Prints. In each format there are two classes for open and beginners, and prints are divided into colour and monochrome. Images come before three judges from the NCPF and two from outside the area.

Some 208 images were projected. Stunning images of natural history, landscape, still life, portraiture, street life and fantasy were among them, from raw high definition monochrome to vibrant primary colours.

Glyn Trueman, who presented, invited the audience to comment on them.

A charming harvest mouse on brambles, African wildlife, birds of prey, brown bears with young, fighting stallions, red foxes, snoozing snow monkeys in hot springs and a red-eyed tree frog were among the natural history entries.

Mist seemed a popular feature this year in the landscape section, with atmospheric daybreak scenes in wooded valleys, mineshaft towers in the gloom, receding hills in Tuscany, eerie Dungeness flats, groynes disappearing into sea frets and early morning shots of swans and yachts.

Seascapes of every description were included, with waves pounding lighthouses and the Teesside industrial coast contrasting with pastel minimalist beach scenes.

Detailed portraits of boxers, mine workers, train guards and a Viking warrior in monochrome stood against glamorous portraits of girls with big hair, glossy lips and fur hoods.

Fantasy shots of a lighthouse keeper under dark skies and foreboding scenes of characters in tunnels, story telling images which prompt the viewer to ask questions, contrasted with gentle still life. An abstract high key shot of white buildings of Santorini vied with colourful beach huts in Blyth.

Street scenes, tango dancers, rugby players, gymnasts, life on an Indian train line, obstacle course runners and Buddhist monks texting were among the winners.

Tranquil Blyth, by club member Steve McDonald, and Yellow Tulips, by the late Vince Rooker, former Life President of Morpeth Camera Club, were among the images selected.

An audio cd, from which judges’ observations were given, followed, which provided an insight into the finer points to work on when entering competitions.

This evening gave the audience an opportunity to see the high standard of work submitted by fellow NCPF clubs, after which coffee was served.

The club meets most Tuesdays between September and May in Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, at 7.30pm. See www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk