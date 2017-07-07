Party time as farm celebrates milestone

It was celebrations all round at Whitehouse Farm as the attraction celebrated its 20th birthday with a party weekend.

The centre, which was once the North East’s largest egg producer, held a host of special events on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate its two decades.

Everyone was invited to join in, with youngsters handed party bags filled with treats as they entered.

Magic Steve hosted a special magic show, and he too was celebrating 19 years at the farm, having been there since its first birthday. He also hosted party games with prizes for youngsters.

Nelson the pig, the farm’s new mascot, cut the birthday cake on both days and met his new fans, while also busting out some moves.

There was also face-painting, sheep shearing, show and tell party sessions and more alongside the usual attractions.

A family business, in 20 years Whitehouse Farm Centre has grown from a small farm attraction into a home for an impressive range of native and exotic animals.

Its furry, feathered, hairy and scaley residents include snakes, skinny pigs, meerkats, skunk, marmoset monkeys, deer, wallabies, llamas, Shetland ponies, owls and parrots, all living alongside the more typical farm animals you would expect to find in Northumberland – sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and cattle.