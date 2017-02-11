Planting to create a new look

The mass planting of snowdrops continues at Wallington with another 100,000 plants due to be put in the ground during February half term.

Many hands make light work at the National Trust-run estate, and the public is encouraged to ‘dress for mess’ and take the opportunity to get outdoors and be involved with creating the wonderful woodland spectacle.

With more than 215,000 visitors to Wallington every year, the time has come for a change to the way they come into the property and a new entrance is being created.

Help is needed to plant snowdrops in the woodland that lines the new route to create a beautiful welcome for years to come.

Simon Thompson, Wallington’s Head Gardener, said:“The woods at Wallington are an important part of the designed landscape on the vast estate we look after, part of which was designed by Capability Brown in the 1700s.

“Our outdoor team is working hard to care for these woodland gardens and the snowdrop planting plan is part of this process.

“It’s great to get visitors involved in helping us with conservation work. It’s the perfect way to get hands on outdoors at half-term and we hope it will inspire people to get gardening at home.”

Wallington is one of the top spots in the country to spot snowdrops and this annual event, which is now in its third year, has already created a display of 200,000 snowdrops in the East Wood. Visitors can enjoy a winter walk following the woodland snowdrop trail through this enchanting carpet of flowers.

Wallington was gifted to the public by Sir Charles Philips Trevelyan in 1941 and visitors’ involvement in improving the gardens is a way for them to help the National Trust look after this special place.

Planting takes pace between 11am and 3pm, from February 18 to 26.