Poetry recital for Henry’s charity

Local poets have been submitting their entries for a literary fund-raising event.

The Morpeth Poetry Recital will be held in aid of the children’s bone cancer charity Henry Dancer Days, featuring poetry of a local theme, including works in the Northumberland dialect.

Dialect poet Raymond Reed will be the special guest, as well as local poet and musician Philip Starkey.

Event organiser Barbara Ross said “This is the second annual Poetry Recital and we feel this has the potential to be an amazing community event.

“We have a lot of local talent and many of the poets who will be taking part were also involved in the Newgate Street Poetry Festival earlier this year, which featured a poem in every window.

“We are especially proud of our three child poets, the youngest of whom is nine, and all of whom perform regularly at open mic events.

“There are some wonderful poems, many of which relate to Morpeth and our local heritage.”

Jane Natrass, Henry’s mum, is delighted the charity is being supported.

The recital takes place on Thursday, December 1, at 7pm, in Morpeth Town Hall.

It will be a ticket-only cheese and wine event, serving Northumberland cheeses to celebrate the Northumbrian theme. Tickets, costing £7, are available from Bin 21 in Morpeth.