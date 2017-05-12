Quilters to showcase masterpieces at ninth annual show in old hall

Almost 200 quilt masterpieces, made locally, will be on show at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens from Saturday.

The handmade quilts are made by groups from all over Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Durham and include quilts, cushions, pictures and wall hangings.

One of the quilts on display at the Belsay Hall exhibition.

As well as these, there are also quilts made for children in hospital or refuges.

This is the ninth quilt exhibition at Belsay Hall and this year there will be a display of work from the Young Quilters – a group of girls and boys up to the age of 16 who meet monthly at Beamish Museum.

Helen Pringle, Co-ordinator for Region 15E and who puts the exhibition together, along with the R15E committee, said: “One of the joys of Belsay Hall is that it’s a blank canvas. From May 13 the hall comes alive with a collection of beautiful quilts and we are thrilled to be back for this highly popular event.

“New for this year is a beginners’ section of quilts from classes that we run in various regions. We hope that visitors will see these works of art on display and be inspired to take up this wonderful hobby themselves.”

The exhibition will run for a week until Sunday, May 21, open daily from 10am to 5pm.