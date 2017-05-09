Readers are urged to ‘risk’ a new book

Twelve titles by authors based in the North of England have been selected to take part in Read Regional 2017.

The initiative is an annual campaign that connects authors with readers in settings across the North, including the Northern Poetry Library at Morpeth Chantry, and Berwick Library.

Read Regional is a celebration of new books from the North, run in partnership with New Writing North, Active Northumberland and 22 library authorities across the region. Founded in 2008, it has previously promoted authors including Melvin Burgess, Ann Cleeves, Kim Moore and Mari Hannah.

The 2017 campaign encourages readers to ‘take a risk’ by picking up a book by a new writer or by reading in a different genre. Ten of this year’s selected titles are debuts, and the wide variety of literary fiction, crime fiction, memoir, creative non-fiction, poetry and writing for children offers readers the chance to try something different.

Acclaimed young poet Ruby Robinson is coming to Morpeth Chantry on Thursday, May 18, at 7.15pm. Ruby’s performance will be preceded by an Exploring Poetry workshop with Northumberland poet Linda France, at 6pm. Ruby will be reading from her debut collection Every Little Sound.

Tickets are available for both events at www.newwritingnorth.com