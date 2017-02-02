Search for Pitmen works

The search is on for other artworks by members of the Ashington Pitmen Painters for a future exhibition at Woodhorn.

The work will be used as part of a project by north east artist Narbi Price, who is working on his PhD with Newcastle University in partnership with Woodhorn. He is investigating the materials and process artists used and how they painted. Inspired by his research, he will be creating his own work using the same technique to be displayed at Woodhorn in summer 2018.

Narbi Price at Woodhorn.

Narbi would also like to host a show of the Ashington Group artists’ paintings belonging to private individuals and other collections.

Narbi said: “It struck me, whilst researching the exhibition history of the Ashington Group for my PhD, that overwhelmingly the works exhibited since at least the early 1970s have been from the permanent collection, housed at Woodhorn.

“There are many more pieces in private collections locally, nationally and internationally.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to have a new exhibition of the Ashington Group’s work showing at Woodhorn alongside my new paintings responding to their work.”

If you can help contact press&advertising@woodhorn.org.uk