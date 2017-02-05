Searching for work by Pitmen Painters

The search is on to find work created by the Ashington group of artists known as the Pitmen Painters for a future exhibition at Woodhorn as part of a project by North East artist Narbi Price.

Over the years, countless people have enjoyed seeing paintings by the Ashington Group of artists, but the majority of paintings viewed have come from the main collection of work now housed at Woodhorn Museum.

Mr Price is working on his PhD with Newcastle University in partnership with Woodhorn. He is investigating the materials and process the artists used and how they actually painted. He will then be creating his own work using the same techniques. The work will be displayed in an exhibition at Woodhorn in summer 2018. Alongside this, Mr Price would like to host a show of Ashington Group artists’ paintings belonging to private individuals and other collections.

“It struck me while researching the exhibition history of the Ashington Group for my PhD that overwhelmingly the works exhibited since at least the early 1970s have been from the Permanent Collection, housed at Woodhorn,” said Mr Price.

“There are many more pieces in private collections, locally, nationally and internationally.”

If you have any information email press&advertising@woodhorn.org.uk