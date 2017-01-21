Spielberg hit kicks off film season

The 2017 Morpeth Community Cinema programme gets under way on Friday, February 3 with a screening of a thriller that proved a huge box office hit for director Steven Spielberg.

Bridge of Spies, starring Alan Alda, Amy Ryan, Mark Rylance and Tom Hanks, tells the story of James Donovan (Hanks), a Brooklyn lawyer who finds himself thrust into the centre of the Cold War when the CIA sends him on a near impossible mission to negotiate the release of a captured American U-2 pilot.

The film will be the first of eight screened at the Town Hall, Morpeth, on the first Friday of every month during 2017, apart from a two-month summer break in July and August.

It is organised by the community cinema team at the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT).

The cinema is now in its seventh year of bringing films to the town.

GMDT Arts and Cultural Director Frank Rescigno said: “We try to put together a balanced programme across the year that we hope appeals to different tastes as a way of screening movies on people’s doorsteps in Morpeth without having to travel further afield.”

Screenings begin at 7pm and tickets cost £6, available from The Chantry TIC and Morpeth Town Hall. Tickets are also available on the door. For more information from GMDT call 01670 503866.