Stage set for Morpeth Matters’ Photographic Exhibition

Photographers have been snapping the best shots over the last few months in preparation for Morpeth Matters’ Photographic Exhibition of 2016, which takes place next week.

The event runs for two days in Morpeth Town Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Morpeth Matters - Clock Tower by Jacqueline Anderson

The exhibition will showcase the beauty of the North of England and Morpeth, with a main theme this year of From Tyne to Tweed, sponsored by Coca Cola Morpeth.

The event will celebrate the talent of local photographers and the pictures that people enjoy so much on the Morpeth Matters social media site.

More than 1,600 photographs have been submitted, twice as many as last year, and the standard is extremely high.

The administrators of the Facebook group extend a warm invitation to buy a ticket for the preview evening at Morpeth Town Hall on Tuesday, from 6.30pm, with a chance to talk to the photographers, as well as view their work.

Morpeth Matters - The photographers whose work will be displayed at the Morpeth Matters exhibition

Tickets for the preview evening cost £5 each, available from Stait Photography, which is also supporting the event, Bin 21 and the Sun Inn.

The exhibition is open all day for free on Wednesday.