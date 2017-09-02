Summer walks keep camera club busy

Morpeth Camera Club

During the summer break, Morpeth Camera Club members have enjoyed a very interesting series of summer days out.

These included trips to the National Trust properties of Cragside and Gibside, where there were ample opportunities for capturing images of the landscapes, buildings, flowers and wild birds.

A trip to Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales took members through the villages of Reeth, Muker, Thwaite and the hamlet of Keld, where many photo opportunities presented themselves, including stone walls and field barns, waterfalls, grazing sheep, hay meadows and wild flowers.

Another day was spent on one of the Northumberland church trails, enjoying the varied nature of Whalton, Meldon, Bolam, Longwhelpington and Cambo churches and their surroundings.

There was also a trip to Edinbugh for views of the city from Calton Hill and the Scott Monument, street photography during the festival and visits to St Giles Cathedral, Canongate Kirk and the Scottish Parliament building.

In addition, the club held six Tuesday evening walks that included a visit to North Blyth, where there was a chance to photograph life at the Port of Blyth ship loading facility; a circular walk of Alnmouth with its pastel-coloured houses, boats, anchors, chains and buoys; to Lordenshaws, Simonside, a new walk to the club, to explore the Iron Age hill fort and Neolithic stone carvings.

A fish and chip supper was included in the trip to Seaton Sluice, where members not only enjoyed its picturesque harbour, but the many strange sculptures dotted around the headland made from driftwood and shells.

Exploring the river life of Wansbeck Riverside Park in Ashington gave members the chance to photograph water fowl, rowers and bridges.

These walks provide a great opportunity for members to keep in touch during the summer break, practice their camera skills in new environments and enjoy each others’ company.

The club will resume meetings for the 2017/2018 season on Tuesday, at 7.30pm, at Morpeth Methodist Church.

The programme will include presentations by respected photographers, interclub and internal print and digital image competitions, teaching sessions on digital techniques, practical nights and social evenings, the aim being to enjoy ourselves and improve our photographic skills.

Our members are interested in all types of photography, which include landscapes, portraiture, natural history and audio visual projects.

Anyone is welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join the club, however there is a small cover charge for each visit.

For further information visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk