Villagers put the pick of produce on display

Mouth-watering treats will be served up in Longhirst as it raises the curtain on show time.

Longhirst Village Show takes place on Sunday, putting local produce in the spotlight.

Villagers will present their best efforts in growing vegetables, flower arranging, photography, handicrafts, jam and baking.

And visitors will be able to sample some of the residents’ sponges and tray-bakes with home-made refreshments in the Village Hall pop-up tea room.

There will also be a tombola and raffle, with lots of prizes up for grabs.

The show opens to the public at 2pm, and for those tempted by the goodies on display, a real hands-up auction of produce will take place after viewing ends at 3.45pm.

The annual show has been running for many years, and recently switched to Sundays to attract the afternoon tea and cakes connoisseur.

Entry costs £2 for adults, with accompanied children going free.

The reasonably priced tea-room will be open throughout the event.