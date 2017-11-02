Danby on form for ‘first class’ concert

Review: An Evening with Graeme Danby and Friends

‘An evening of first class entertainment’ we were promised on the programme, and that’s just what the healthy turnout at the Airport Hotel enjoyed as Graeme Danby, presenting the 33rd concert for Ponteland Rotary Club, produced.

No stranger to northern and international audiences, he took the Topol role in If I Were A Rich Man, whilst Valerie Reid reflected on Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man Of Mine. In romantic mood, tenor Austin Gunn turned to Ivor Novello’s Shine Through My Dreams, whilst Graeme amused everyone with The Sloth, by Flanders and Swan.

No Danby concert would be complete without a dip into the Eric Boswell songbook, producing the showstopping Geordie Love Song.

Hats off to Bradley Creswick, the wizard on the violin. The leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia moved everyone with the reflective Meditation and electrified proceedings as he hurtled round the hall in the thrilling Hungarian Czardas.

A special mention for soprano Corinne Hart, who shot up from South Wales at a few hours’ notice to herald a future career of great promise with an aria from La Boheme.

Underpinning the vocal talent was, as ever, Lydia Newlands (piano).

Graham’s prodigies, the young quintet Dodici Voce, delighted us with Something Groovy.

Another great night in the long-running series for Ponteland Rotary Club. Roll on next year.

Bob Crosby