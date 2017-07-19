Find out history of tower

Local resident, archaeologist and historian Barry Mead will be digging into the past of seaside village Cresswell at a talk being organised as part of the 2017 Festival of Archaeology.

In particular, Barry will be explaining all about plans to safeguard the future of the ancient Cresswell Pele Tower, which is thought to date back to the 15th century.

He will also reveal some of the amazing discoveries unearthed during a community archaeology project earlier this year.

Barry has recently been part of the team that discovered the remains of an Anglo-Saxon church on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne and will be showing slides of this astonishing find.

Although a scheduled ancient monument and Grade II Listed Building, Cresswell Tower is currently in a ruinous state, and as such, is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register.

However, Cresswell Parish Council is being supported by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust to raise the funds to renovate the building and open it to the public.

Funding totalling £93,000 has already been secured from the Heritage Lottery Fund to progress a full bid to allow the renovation and restoration work to take place.

As part of that preparation work excavations have taken place in and around the tower grounds, which have unearthed hundreds of pieces of flint, axe heads, Roman Iron Age sherds and centuries-old ceramics, as well as what are believed to be two Early Bronze Age burial cists.

Mr Mead said: “What we found astonished all our diggers.”

Mr Mead’s free, illustrated Bones and Stones talk will take place at 7.30pm, on Wednesday, July 26, at Cresswell Village Hall.