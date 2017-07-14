Gardens open to the public for one day only

The gardens of a mansion house and pele tower will be open to the public this weekend.

Bichfield, near Belsay, will be opening its normally private gardens on Saturday.

And while the public will get to look around the six acres of grounds, the rose-filled gardens with stunning water feature and lake will also be the backdrop for many local pop up shops throughout the open gardens event.

There will be a bookshop, art, outdoor sculpture and hives of bees.

Cream teas will be served throughout the day, and some of the more exotic plants that can be found in the grounds will be on sale at a well-stocked plant stall.

The original pele tower was built in the 1400s to defend against the Scots, with the manor house added 200 years later.

The gardens will be open from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday.

Entry is £5 and children under the age of 14 will be admitted free of charge.