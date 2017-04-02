Acclaimed pianist in music society concert

The next concert for Morpeth Music Society will take place next week.

Alexander Ullman is an up and coming British pianist who went to music college in the United States. He plays this year at the Wigmore Hall in London, and will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church.

His varied programme should suits most tastes and includes a Bach Toccata, Beethoven Sonata, Liszt Study, the back to childhood Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky, and the Firebird Suite by Stravinsky, with a fiendishly difficult Dance Infernale.

Entrance is free for those 18 and under. Adult tickets, priced at £14, may be purchased from Morpeth Tourist Information Centre, the music society secretary on 01670 513369, or on the night at the door.

The concert takes place on Thursday, April 6, at 7.30pm. The church has full disabled access and a loop system for the hard of hearing.

For information visit www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk