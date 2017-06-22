All revved up for summer sounds with Music in the Park event

Families are being invited to take their picnics and enjoy an afternoon of free entertainment at Music in the Park this weekend.

The Ponteland Music In The Park event takes place once again this summer on Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.

Compered by Radio Tyneside, Ponteland Park welcomes Dixieland and Trad sounds from Rendezvous Jazz Band.

Also appearing are the North East’s top steel band North Tyneside Steel Band, and the Ponteland Community Band, which plays a wide range of music, from film soundtracks to musicals numbers.

Completing the bill are The Ringtones and Pete Brown.

Those attending are encouraged to take a picnic to this free event and enjoy a fantastic afternoon’s outdoor entertainment with friends and family.

Music in the Park, now in its eighth year, is one of a number of community events run as part of the town council’s vision of giving residents a sense of pride in Ponteland.

Ponteland Town Council advises that in the event of bad weather the event will be cancelled.

For more information visit www.pontelandonline.co.uk