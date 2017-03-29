Band will transport you back to swing era

A fabulous six-piece band performing music from the swing era of the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s will be playing in Pegswood next month.

Horace Silverman and The White Gardenias will be at Pegswood Welfare Centre on Saturday, April 8.

They will be playing tunes from song writers such as George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Hoagey Carmichael, Cole Porter among others.

The band also includes some musical surprises in its performance including some more recent numbers and familiar tunes given an unusual new twist. The band enjoys making live music available to audiences in the communities where they live – in village halls, community centres and the kind of venues where you can pull up a chair, enjoy a drink and listen to some great live music delivered by some of the most talented musicians in the region.

Show starts at 7.30pm.Tickets are £7.50, email gardenias.boxoffice@gmail.com or text 0780319701.