Benefit to support refugees

An impressive line-up of musicians, poets and activists are to front a fund-raising event for Sanctuary Network Morpeth in aid of refugee families settling in the North East.

Local singer-songwriters Brother Joe, Alix Alixandra, Bethany Elen and Amazon folk chart topper Matt Dunbar will be performing live at the event at the end of next month.

Members of Morpeth Poetry Group are set to take the stage, with Ayont Arts delivering some community art exploring similarities and differences.

Local activist Anthony Smith and Lilian Nelson, of the Red Cross, will each share some of their experiences of working with displaced people, highlighting some of the difficulties faced and looking at ways to help those in crisis.

Sanctuary Network Morpeth was established in 2015 to support genuine refugees and asylum seekers affected by conflict and oppressive regimes.

As an informal network involving people from all walks of life, the group has previously been involved in despatching medical aid to Syria, taking part in Mythbuster campaigns, and acting as guides to welcome refugee families settling locally.

Group member Debbie Flounders said: “The harsh reality is that people are fleeing their homes having witnessed unimaginable trauma and devastation. Some arrive here with next to nothing and need help to re-establish themselves and become part of our community.”

The Celebrating Sanctuary refugee benefit night takes place on Friday, May 26, from 6.30pm, at the Riverside Lodge, Morpeth.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, to include a buffet. Tickets are available online at SeeTickets.com or in person at the Riverside Lodge, and on 07546 821847.