Cathedral organist is guest at church recital

Morpeth Methodist Church welcomes Francesca Massey, sub-organist at Durham Cathedral, for the third of its 2017 organ recitals.

Francesca took up the post of sub organist at Durham Cathedral in 2011, where in addition to the daily provision of music for services and training of the choristers, she regularly accompanies the cathedral choir in concerts, tours, broadcasts and recordings.

Her debut solo disc Bravura! has received excellent reviews. It was editor’s choice in Organists’ Review, and described as “A diverse and imaginative programme, a must for all organ enthusiasts.”

She has held organ scholarships at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and Manchester Cathedral.

The recital, in Howard Terrace, will start at 12.30pm tomorrow (Friday), with free entry and light, homemade refreshments available after. For more information contact 01670 511078.