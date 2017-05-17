Cathedral organist is to give church recital

The second in the series of monthly organ recitals in Morpeth will take place at the end of this month.

The concert, at Morpeth Methodist Church, will feature Peter Backhouse, organist at Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, who began his musical training as a chorister in the choir of York Minister. He then went to Edinburgh University where he graduated with a BMus(Hons).

In 2000, he was appointed assistant organist at St Giles’ Cathedral, and combined this post with teaching A-level music at St Marys’ Music School and first and second year tutorials in Harmony and Counterpoint at Edinburgh University. After 24 years of teaching he retired from The Edinburgh Academy in 2014..

He is a keen railways enthusiast and a qualified signalman on the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

The recital will take place on Friday, May 26, starting at 12.30pm, with free entry and light, homemade, refreshments available after.