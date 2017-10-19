Cathedral organist to end concert season

The last in the 2017 organ recital series at Morpeth Methodist Church will take place tomorrow (Friday).

Jason Lowe, Assistant Organist at Durham Cathedral, will play the lunchtime concert at 12.30pm.

Mr Lowe was appointed Assistant Organist at Durham Cathedral in January 2016. Prior to that, he was the organist at Giggleswick School, where, in addition to playing for the many rehearsals and chapel services and teaching, he was responsible for the upkeep and care of the school’s fine Father Willis Organ.

He graduated from the RNCM in December 2009 with a B-Mus (Hons) degree, and went on to become the Organ Scholar at Manchester Cathedral.

During his time at the RNCM, Mr Lowe took part in masterclasses given by Jeremy Filsell, Kevin Bowyer and Thomas Trotter.

The 2018 concert series will start in April.

Entry is free and there will be light refreshments.