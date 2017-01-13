Choir gears up for a new term of songs

A community choir is gearing up for the start of its new term, beginning next week.

New Voices is a mixed voice community choir, which was launched by 20,000 Voices, but is now independent and is currently moving into the 20th year of singing together.

After a very busy December, when the choir presented a varied programme of seasonal songs at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Ashington, Alnwick Garden and Foxton Court, it is ready to start work on a number of new songs, as well as revisiting some old favourites, and it is looking for new members.

There are no auditions, and although printed music is used, there is no need to be able to read music as all the songs are taught by ear.

If you would like to join the choir, go along to St Robert’s Church Hall on Tuesday, at 7.30pm.

For more information about the choir or its weekly meetings, contact the group’s secretary Josie on 01670 524045.