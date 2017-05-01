Choir in search for more new voices

A mixed-voice choir has started its new term and would welcoming new singers to join its ranks.

New Voices Morpeth was originally set up by 20,000 voices but is now independent and currently moving into its 20th year of singing together.

Last year, among other venues, members of the choir had “A Canny Day Oot” when they performed at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea as part of a community event, organised by the Readers of Newcastle Diocese.

During the spring term, the group has enjoyed learning a variety of new songs, as well as revisiting some old favourites, in preparation for this year’s programme.

In July the choir is particularly looking forward to singing again in the lovely acoustic of Brinkburn Priory, and later in the year will enjoy preparing and performing a full Christmas programme.

Secretary Josie Pinnegar said: “We are always happy to welcome new singers to our rehearsals at St Robert’s Church Hall, Morpeth, on Tuesdays from 7.30 pm.

“There are no auditions and, although we use printed music, there is no need to be able to read music, as all the songs are taught by ear.

“We believe that everyone can sing, so why not give it a try and join us.”

For more information about the choir, rehearsal dates and times and joining the group, contact Josie on 01670 524045.