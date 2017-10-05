Culinary capers and tasty treats on offer at town’s two-day festival

Morpeth is preparing to welcome hundreds of visitors this weekend as the market town hosts its annual two-day Festival of Food and Drink.

Venues across the town will be packed with delicious food, produce and drinks from across the region.

Crowds enjoy Morpeth Food and Drink Festival.

Everything from unusual gins to local sausages, spicy curries and mouth-watering hand-made chocolate will be on the menu as the town prepares to put on a fabulous foodie spread for visitors.

The annual event, sponsored by Stratstone Tyneside BMW, was launched five years ago and has grown year on year.

This weekend will see the event run over two days on Saturday and Sunday, with record numbers expected to attend.

There will be cooking demonstrations from leading local chefs throughout the weekend (9am to 4pm on Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday), as well as musical entertainment and more than 100 stalls.

Chef Lorna Robertson of Masterchef fame. Picture by Jane Coltman

The town’s amateur chefs are also busy preparing for their own version of ‘Bake Off’, with competitions taking place at the Chantry for the best jam, sweet pie and scones.

Judging will take place at 11am, and the winners will be announced at 1pm on Saturday.

And this year the judges will be joined by Lorna Robertson, Masterchef 2017 finalist, who will also be demonstrating her own cooking skills by preparing one of her favourite dishes in the demo kitchen.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will be marching down Newgate Street at 11.30am on Saturday, and this year will see the return of the O2 music stage, which is near the Chantry.

To make sure you can beat the crowds, there will be a Park and Ride scheme, sponsored by Northern Gas Networks, which will run throughout the weekend from County Hall.

Ken Brown, from Morpeth Town Team, said: “This is the fifth anniversary of the Food Festival in Morpeth and its incredible how the event has grown.

“We have some really wonderful traders coming for the event, as well as a great line up of entertainment — all against the backdrop of our beautiful town.

“We are particularly grateful to our main sponsor Stratstone Tyneside BMW for supporting the event again this year.”

The Park and Ride scheme will be in operation throughout the day from County Hall to Morpeth Bus Station every half an hour, between 8am and 5pm on Saturday, and 10.30am and 3pm on Sunday.

The festival will be open 9am to 4pm on both days.