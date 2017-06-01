Erasure tickets to go on sale for North East gig

It’s been announced that Erasure will return to Newcastle City Hall on February 4 next year.

For 32 years, without a break or break-up, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke have mined a rich seam of creativity that has led to chart-conquering singles, a string of albums, a BRIT, an Ivor Novello Award and now World Be Gone, their 17th studio album.

It sees the duo enter their fourth decade with renewed creative charge.

Instead of the heady, euphoric dance music of their 2014 album The Violet Flame, on World Be Gone the mood is thoughtful, reflective and reminiscent of 1995’s experimental album Erasure.

Since releasing their first single in 1985, Erasure have sold more than 25million albums worldwide.

Their 30th anniversary saw them deliver a Top 10 collection of singles, a 13-disc career-spanning box set and vinyl editions of their entire back catalogue.

Since then, they’ve been busier than ever. In addition to recording World Be Gone, in 2016 Vince Clarke set up his own label, Very Records, releasing 2Square, his collaboration with Paul Hartnoll, and the Reed & Caroline debut, Buchla & Singing. Andy Bell continued to explore the character of Torsten through the critically-acclaimed theatrical production Torsten The Beautiful Libertine and an album of the same name.

•Tickets for Erasure go on sale tomorrow, June 2, from 10am, priced £43, from www.theatreroyal.co.uk