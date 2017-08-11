Festival on the beach to showcase local and national musicians

Have your say

A four-day festival of music by the beach takes place in Northumberland later this month.

This year’s Coquetfest is set to be bigger and better than previous years.

New Town Kings will be playing at Coquetfest

Set in Druridge Bay County Park, there are three stages, with a huge variety of acts playing to festival-goers from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20.

Previously a three-day festival, the event combines music, beer, beach and food with attractions for the whole family.

The dog-friendly event is intended to be a showcase for local and national bands, as well as fun days out.

And for those wanting to embrace the full experience, there is also camping available all weekend.

Craig Charles will be performing at Corbridge Festival

Headlining the Thursday night of the festival is The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, as well as The Great And The Magnificent and Groovetrain.

On Friday night Big Hand is the top name of the day, while Boston Shakers, The Resignators and The Sleeve are also in the line-up.

Saturday sees the New Town Kings at the top of the bill, while CUD, Big Fat Panda, Smokin Coconuts and Deep.Sleep will also be playing.

On Sunday there will be a host of acts, including We Steal Flyers, and at 3.30pm all the artists will bring the festival to a close.

Big Hand will be playing at Coquetfest

Day, weekend and camping tickets are still available. Visit www.coquetfest.com to get yours in advance.