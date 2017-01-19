Festival open for entries

Entries are open for this year’s Wansbeck Music Festival.

The annual competition event features young musicians from around the north east, attracting individual competitors and ensembles.

The festival starts on Saturday, March 25, with a steel pan day at Morpeth’s King Edward VI School, with Margaret Smith adjudicating.

The general competitions will run from Tuesday, March 28 to Saturday, April 1, ending with a prize-winners’ concert on Sunday, April 2, at 6.30pm, in St George’s United Reformed Church, Morpeth.

The adjudicator is Liz Childs. As she is unavailable for Friday evening and Saturday, Philip Dewhurst will attend, having previously adjudicated in 2008 and 2014.

All sessions on Thursday, plus the morning and afternoon events on Friday, will take place at the Northumberland Church of England Academy in Ashington for school choirs, while the remaining classes will be held in Morpeth.

The syllabus is available at www.wansbeckmusicfestival.co.uk and from First for Music in Manchester Street, Morpeth, Dennis Todd Music in Bedlington and Windows in Newcastle.

The closing date is tomorrow (Friday), but late entries may be accepted.