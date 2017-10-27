Festival opera group revived with trio of performances

A series of operatic concerts is to take place in Morpeth as a group, which previously ran for more than 50 years, is revived.

Northern Opera was often cited as an amateur company, but it regularly performed on a semi-professional basis.

During its heyday in the 1960s, 70s and 80s members put on 31 fully staged performances at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle, and even took a production to Sadlers Wells in London.

And now it is being revived, starting this weekend.

On Saturday, Daisy Moon Saves Music, starring children’s television star Lottie Rhodes, is an interactive show, including animation, aimed at under 13s and adults alike. Daisy has to travel back in time and thwart the evil Black Prince as he attempts to stop music.

The performance takes place at the New Life Christian Centre, Morpeth, at 2pm.

Joan Trainor will be bringing The Ravenswood Singers to the area on Saturday, November 18, with what promises to be a wonderful performance of Great Opera Choruses and Solo Arias, including Bizet, Gounod, Verdi, Puccini and more.

Ms Trainor is the custodian of Northern Opera’s orchestral scores and would love to see its spirit return.

The performance will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church at 7.15pm, doors open 6.45pm.

The third in this trilogy of events involves Una Bella Voce, Una Bella Musica on Saturday, November 25, at Morpeth Methodist Churc,h at 7.30pm, doors open 6.45pm.

A host of North East talent will be returning to the area for a narrator-led journey through a history of some beautiful arias and classical music.

It will feature Alex Banfield, Richard Pinkstone (tenors), Susan Robertson, Alison Russo, Bonnie Shaw (sopranos), Emma Straughn (piano), James Tradgett (cello) and Dennis Todd (cornet), with music from Monteverdi to Morricone.

Tickets are available for all performances online at www.thenorthernfestivalopera.com