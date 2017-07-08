Folk for the next generation

Top traditional musicians will be visiting Morpeth next week as part of a tour of the North East.

From Wednesday to next Saturday Folkworks Pass it On Tour will be bringing folk music out to the next generation.

And the tour begins in Morpeth with internationally-acclaimed Northumbrian musician Alistair Anderson and Northlands, and the exciting up-and-coming talent of Folkestra, playing tunes and songs from the collections and living memories of North East tradition.

A master of the English concertina and a fine player of the Northumbrian pipes, Folkworks’ co-founder Alistair Anderson’s commitment to carrying on the traditions and passing them on to new generations have been at the heart of his work.

And his latest band, Northlands, embodies this with three younger musicians who have all been influenced by Alistair as a musician, teacher and mentor through Folkworks Youth Summer School or the Newcastle Folk Degree Course, both of which were founded by him.

Northlands is made up of Ian Stephenson (KAN, 422, Baltic Crossing and The Andy May Trio), a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist who has built a reputation as one of the finest guitarists of his generation; Sophy Ball (422, The Bottle Bank Band and the Andy May Trio), a wonderfully dynamic fiddle player; and Sarah Hayes (Admiral Fallow, Wildings), who grew up in Warkworth, a gifted singer and flute player.

With two successful albums and a growing national reputation, support on the tour comes from Sage Gateshead’s youth ensemble Folkestra.

Directed by Northlands’ Ian Stephenson, the group were founded by Kathryn Tickell and have worked with some of the finest folk tutors in the country.

The tour starts at Morpeth Town Hall on Wednesday, at 7.30pm. For tickets, contact 0191 443 4661 or sagegateshead.com