Golf and Geordie dinner event raises much-needed care funds

A star-studded evening celebrating all things ‘Geordie, together with a celebrity golf day, raised much-needed funds to help with the care costs for a close friend of North East star Tim Healy.

The inaugural Tim Healy Celebrity Classic, sponsored by PinPoint Health and Social Care, took place at the MacDonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club in Northumberland.

Tim Healy gala evening

The final total is still being calculated, but all proceeds will go towards helping the family of actor Dave Whitaker, who now needs constant care after suffering a stroke in 2012.

The golf day and Geordie supper welcomed celebrities including Adam Gillen, who plays Tim’s son in Benidorm, snooker legend Willie Thorne, former IBF World Cruiserweight Champion Glenn McCrory, Game of Thrones actor Clive Russell and a number of ex-professional footballers. Tim’s son, Matthew Healy, from the band, The 1975, also enjoyed the evening.

Entertainment on the night included comedian Steffen Peddie, magician/escapologist Chris Cross, and ex-Lindisfarne frontman Billy Mitchell and his son Tom, who were singing with the Sunday for Sammy Band.

Tim is best known for playing Dennis Patterson in the television series Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Lesley in the ITV comedy-drama series Benidorm, and Gastric in Still Open All Hours.

Time Healy and his pal Dave Whittaker

Organiser Karen Thornton Brown, of Connect VIP’s, said: “This was a great event and for such a worthwhile cause.

“Our sponsors Pinpoint Health and Social Care have pulled out a lot of stops to help make this event a success and we are already planning next year’s Golf Day and Geordie Night.”

Tim was delighted with the golf day and the Geordie evening.

“I’m really humbled that so many people dug deep into their pockets to help my good pal,” he said.

“Dave is a very good friend of mine. We started working with the Live Theatre Company in 1973 and we’ve been pals ever since.

“I was devastated when I found out he’d had a stroke and needs 24-hour care.

“24/7 care costs a lot of money and puts a lot of strain onto his family. I’d like to personally thank everyone who has helped in any way.”

The golfers’ teams were four balls with a shotgun format, and trophies awarded to the top three four balls.

The day took place at the beginning of the month and teed off in the morning, followed by the gala evening, which included an auction and a raffle with numerous high-end prizes.