Hitting the right note for harp

A former Morpeth school pupil is calling on the public to support her in a fund-raising campaign to help further her music career.

Deborah Snowdon is an extremely talented harpist and a former pupil and deputy head girl of Morpeth’s King Edward VI School (KEVI). She is currently a second year student reading music at Edinburgh University.

A devoted harpist and piano player, Deborah has continued her passion in music as a student at Edinburgh, performing regularly.

She has been performing on a lever harp. However, she was in need of a pedal harp to give her the opportunity to continue to develop her career as a musician.

The instrument would enable Deborah to perform much more sophisticated music, which is impossible to manage on a lever harp.

She launched a fund-raising campaign last year and through performing at weddings and various events, the young musician raised a substantial amount. However, she had to take out a loan to secure more funds to buy the pedal harp.

Now she is performing another concert, alongside friends from KEVI, in a bid to raise the final funds needed to pay off the loan.

Her mother Dr Diana Snowdon said: “She is a very hard working, enthusiastic and endlessly never giving up girl, who is a real asset and a pride to our community.

“She is our Morpeth harpist, our Morpeth pride, and as such, should be supported for this wonderful event where she will be performing on her pedal harp.”

Friends who studied with Deborah at KEVI will play violin, piano and flute.

The concert takes place on Thursday, December 22, at the New Life Christian Centre in Dacre Street, Morpeth, at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are £6 for adults and £3 for children.

The price includes a glass of Gluhwein and a mince pie.

You can obtain tickets from Diana on 01670 505679, or on 01670 511040.