It’s time to Party in the Park

Ponteland Party in the Park celebrates its 15th anniversary this weekend in a landmark event.

The event was first held in 2002 at Ponteland Park and has gone from strength-to-strength over the last 15 years.

The Party has now established itself as the main community event in Pontland and co-organsier Andy Anderson is looking forward to celebrating the landmark.

He said: “We are certainly happy to be celebrating the 15th anniversary this year of the Ponteland Party in the Park.

“It has increased in popularity year-on-year and really become the focal point of the Ponteland social calendar for the community.

“There was a summer gathering in the Ponteland community way back in the day, but nothing like this had been held for a number of years until we instigated this event.

“The objective of the event was to create a social gathering for the families and children of Ponteland and to support local charities.

“It has continued to do that over the years and we are looking forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event.”

This year entertainment includes music from the Ponteland Community Band, the Darras Hall First School Choir and The Rock Choir, as well as the Jill Errington Dancing Group.

There will also be a fun fair, target paint ball, a climbing wall, a Punch and Judy show and pony rides.

There will be various stalls, with cake and food, as well as offering refreshments.

As ever, the event has been organised by the Christian Churches Together in Ponteland, including St Mary’s, St Mathew’s Catholic Church, Ponteland Methodist Church and the United Reformed Church.

This year’s Party in the Park is this Saturday, June 11, from 1.30pm.

The admission charge will be £1 (children under five free).