Joining forces for concert

Joyful and triumphant were the students of Ponteland High School who took part in a festive extravaganza that featured a sled-load of superb acts.

Year 4 children from Belsay, Whalton, Stamfordham, Heddon-on-the Wall, Darras Hall and Ponteland First schools joined Park View and Ponteland High School, which three years ago entered into a Learning Alliance, in a concert at the Sage Gateshead.

Ponteland High performances included the Wind Octet playing a special arrangement of Handel’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, the Jazz Band, joined by soloist Matthew Nicholson and Oliver Jennings, with solos by Sophie Wainwright, David Johnson, Edward Hamilton and Ponteland Middle School student Sam Armstrong.

There was also a Barbershop quartet, a superb solo by Year 10 student Katie Wiltshire, and a selection from the school’s production of Grease.

The first schools Year 4 students gave rousing performances of Ring Out the Bells, Winter Solstice and an original composition by Mr Reid entitled Peace, Lullaby and Chant.

For the second half of the concert Ponteland combined forces with Park View students to create the Learning Alliance Orchestra and Choir, involving more than 200 performers.

They performed pieces ranging from a medley of songs from the Bond films, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and an original arrangement of In The Giving to John Rutter’s timeless Christmas song The Best Time Of The Year.

This enabled a rather eclectic mix of styles to be represented, showcasing the range of talent in all of the schools.

The concert was held in December before the schools finished for Christmas.