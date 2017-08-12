New tracks 40 years on

A band that was formed when its members were just 17 is making a comeback — 40 years after its last performance.

The Coils were a punk band made up of four lads from Morpeth.

They were once described as a band that left a nasty taste in your mouth and more recently as one of the best undiscovered punk rock bands of the 1970s. The band is made up of Gary Nattrass, Gavin Burns, David Dwek and Andrew Hodgson.

They all attended King Edward VI High School in the town and regularly performed there, as well as at Ponteland teacher training college, ANL events and in various venues in Newcastle.

Gaving Burns said: “The recordings of our last performance at Morpeth Rugby Club were released last year as part of Detour Records Bored Teenagers compilation. To celebrate the 40th year of our last performance we have recorded two brand new songs soon to be released on the Only Fit For The Bin Record label.”

The new tracks are called Do You Remember and Bam Ba and have been released on the Only Fit For The Bin record label.

The original ethos of the band was always to play it once then leave. However, these two new tracks have been digitally produced over time, with Gary managing to tease out an authentic 70ʼs punk sound, using an original analogue mixing desk in the final mix stages.

While the Coils are now 40 years older, and probably prefer an early night to one on the tiles, they say they are ‘up for it’ and are planning a reunion in a room above a pub somewhere soon.

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheCoils/ or download their tracks from iTunes now.