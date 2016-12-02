Next performance in society series will have a festive feel

Another Morpeth Music Society concert will take place in the town next week.

The London Conchord Ensemble will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

The ensemble of flute, piano, bassoon, clarinet and oboe is made up from outstanding players from the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Royal Opera House, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.

Entrance is free for those aged 18 or under. Single adult tickets, priced at £14, may be purchased from Morpeth Tourist Information or Music Society Secretary Mrs Cunningham on 01670 513369, or on the night at the door.

All concerts are at Morpeth Methodist Church and start at 7.30pm.

For the Christmas concert, mulled wine and mince pies during the interval are included in the admission.

For information about the society visit www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk