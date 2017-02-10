Northumbrian concert for Gathering

A night of local traditional music, song and poetry by leading entertainers awaits the audience at the annual Northumbrian Concert being held on Friday, February 17, in Morpeth Town Hall Ballroom.

This popular event is a vital fund-raiser for April’s Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering, which this year will be the town’s 50th festival of traditional North East music and culture.

To mark the occasion, all the performers are old friends of the Gathering who have supported it during its amazing half-century, with Alistair Anderson, of Whittingham, top of the bill.

Bob Bolam, the dialect poet and storyteller from Prudhoe, accordionist Colin Bradford from Alnwick, Newcastle’s Fiddler’s Elbow, Blyth’s Ann Wilkinson, mouth organ duo Anita James and Ernie Gordon, and Morpeth’s own Border Directors band will also be performing on the night.

The whole eveing will be compered by the legendary MC and indefatigable entertainer Alex Swailes MBE, the Gathering’s Morpeth Gadgy.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, usually sells out quickly so the public is advised to secure tickets as soon as possible, either by contacting Kim on 01670 513308 or calling at Morpeth Chantry Tourist Information centre on 01670 623455.

Adult tickets cost £10, concessions £9, and for children under 18 the cost is £8.