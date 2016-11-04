Piano trio set for the second society concert

The second concert of the season for Morpeth Music Society will take place next Thursday.

The Isimsiz Piano Trio will perform at Morpeth Methodist Church on Thursday, November 10, from 7.30pm.

The trio comprises three very engaging young men, each of whom is a soloist in his own right.

The trio will play a contemplative programme of Mozart, Faure and Schumann.

Entrance is free for those aged 18 or under.

Single adult tickets, priced at £14, may be purchased from Morpeth Tourist Information Centre or music society secretary Mrs Cunningham on 01670 513369, or on the night at the door.

All concerts in the Morpeth Music Society season are at Morpeth Methodist Church and start at 7.30pm. The church has full disabled access and a loop system for the hard of hearing.

For information about the society visit www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk