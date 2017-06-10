Refugee benefit night is a big success

Kind-hearted people from Morpeth and the surrounding areas enjoyed a great night of entertainment and community art while giving generously for refugee families settling locally.

The Celebrating Sanctuary Refugee Benefit Night, hosted by Sanctuary Network Morpeth, was attended by around 100 people and raised more than £1,500.

The money will be spent on providing basic household items for families who have very little.

As guests arrived, event organiser Lauren Sanderson involved them in a piece of community art entitled Unity.

Ms Sanderson said: “It was wonderful to see my community come together to support refugees.

“Unity showcased both our similarities and differences and allowed people to converse over different aspects of community life.”

On stage, Margaret Kerswell, Jan Clarke and Eileen Beers, of Morpeth Poetry Group, received warm applause for their inspired and humorous poems.

They formed part of a talented line-up of local singer-songwriters and speakers, who sang and spoke with passion about some of the issues faced by those having to flee their original home country.

Sanctuary Network will have representatives in Morpeth Market Place on Wednesday, June 21 for Refugee Week to speak about its work.

Event organiser Debbie Flounders said: “It was an absolute privilege to have such talented people volunteering their time and energy.

“Many thanks also to my fellow members of Sanctuary Network Morpeth, who worked so hard planning and promoting the event, and who donated cash so the cost of food was met beforehand.

“All of the £1,500 raised will be spent on making a positive difference”

Sanctuary Network Morpeth’s Facebook page will be updated over the coming weeks and months to give some details about how the money is put to use.