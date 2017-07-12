Singers having the time of their lives

Members of a Ponteland choir have had the time of their life as they featured on a prime-time BBC comedy show.

Rock choir members from the town joined other singers from Newcastle, Chester-le-Street, Hexham, Durham and Sunderland as members of the UK’s largest contemporary choir.

Earlier this month, the group were invited as special guests by award-winning British vocal group Sons of Pitches to embark on their UK summer tour at The Sage Gateshead.

And in March, some of the group were featured as the choir in BBC One’s Hospital People, alongside comedian Tom Binns and James Fleet, star of The Vicar of Dibley and Four Weddings and A Funeral.

The lucky choir members from the North East travelled to London last weekend to record two songs at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

They were there exactly 50 years to the day since The Beatles recorded parts of their first ever world live broadcast of All You Need Is Love.

Throughout August, the singers will be making their debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, taking to the stage with a repertoire of well-known, feel-good chart and pop songs.

Rock Choir’s ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit is a huge part of its attraction and it is passed on to its audience through every performance.