Sting to play one-off concert in north Northumberland

North-East legend Sting will come home to the region this October to perform a special benefit concert at Bamburgh Castle.

To be staged at Bamburgh Castle, on Friday, October 20, Sting will play an exclusive, one-off, acoustic concert in the stunning surroundings of the King’s Hall for the Dreamflight charity, benefitting local children with life-limiting conditions.

The Castle has chosen Dreamflight as its nominated charity for 2017 and the concert will be the culmination of a year of fund-raising efforts for the charity, which has included an abseil from the top of the castle.

Sting said: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to the North East to perform at Bamburgh Castle and am happy to help support Dreamflight’s important work.”

Castle owner, Francis Armstrong, added: “The King’s Hall has witnessed many historic moments in the last 700 years and this is one that will be talked about for many years to come. What an occasion it will be. The North East’s most famous son, in concert at the region’s most prestigious landmark.”

There are a limited number of tickets on sale, to ensure an intimate evening for this exclusive unplugged concert. Two tiers of tickets are available. The platinum package (£250 including VAT) includes executive return travel from Newcastle and a champagne reception prior to the performance start. The gold package (£150 including VAT) is ticket only.

Regional Dreamflight volunteer and organiser of the event, Catherine Foster, said: “This is such an exciting event that we could only dream of when we sent Sting the email with our cheeky request! When he replied to say yes, I couldn’t believe our luck!

“This is a great opportunity for us not only to celebrate two of our region’s most famous exports, but to raise awareness of our amazing charity Dreamflight which, each year, gives local children a well-deserved holiday of a lifetime.”

To book tickets, visit https://dreamflight-sting-bamburgh.eventbrite.co.uk