Trio to take you back to era of Speakeasies

Audiences in Middleton and surrounding villages can enjoy a thrillingly charged atmosphere and a trip back in time when 52 Skidoo play an evening of vintage American music next week.

52 Skidoo is a three-piece Harlem Swing band that performs its hit show The Joint is Jumpin.

The show is set in 1920s Harlem and consists of live music from the era carefully woven into a story that encompasses engaging characters, comedy, dance and poetry.

Classic favourites like Ain’t Misbehavin, The Joint is Jumpin and Your Feet’s Too Big are played alongside well known hits like Jeepers Creepers, Darktown Strutters Ball and St Louis Blues to create an authentic 1920/30s Harlem party atmosphere.

Members bring back to life the forgotten era of Prohibition, Speakeasies, Vaudeville, Tin Pan Alley, Rent Parties, Stride Piano and Hot Jazz.

The trio is made up of Henry JJ Botham on piano, Howard ‘Dancing Bear’ Jacobs on percussion and clarinette and Tommy Valentine on guitar and vocals.

It takes place in Middleton Village Hall on Friday, November 24, at 7.30pm.

For tickets, which cost £8 per adult, contact 01670 772600 or you can buy tickets online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk which also lists all the events in Northumberland.