Packed weekend is planned for festival

Organisers of Morpeth’s annual festival of food and drink have a got a packed weekend of events lined up to put the town on the region’s foodie map.

The annual event was launched five years ago and has grown year on year.

This October it will be staged over two days, with a full weekend of events running on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The countdown started with the unveiling of a striking display at Sanderson Arcade promoting the town’s first two-day food and drink festival.

Ken Brown, from Morpeth Town Team, said: “The roadworks have now been completed and the food festival is a real opportunity to let everyone know that Morpeth is open for business. We are looking forward to a fabulous weekend of food-themed fun and entertainment across the whole town.

“It is incredible how the Food and Drink Festival has grown over the last five years, and everyone involved with this year’s festival has worked really hard to make this a wonderful two-day event.”

As well as cooking demonstrations, entertainment and more than 100 stalls, talented amateur cooks will also be showcasing their talents in the jam, scone and sweet pie competitions.

Visit www.moreinmorpeth.co.uk/food-drink-festival