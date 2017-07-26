Sponsor on board for a fourth time at annual food and drink festival

Morpeth’s annual Food and Drink Festival will have Stratstone Tyneside BMW on board as sponsor for the fourth year running.

Last year saw visitor numbers top 30,000, and this year it will run over two days.

Tempting treats on one of the stalls at Morpeth Food and Drink Festival.

The annual event is celebrating its fifth anniversary and takes place on October 7 and 8, with more than 100 stalls across the town and a packed line-up of entertainment and cooking demonstrations planned.

Organisers say the event will be bigger and better.

Among the chefs demonstrating will be Lorna Robertson, a Masterchef 2017 finalist from Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The festival will also showcase local produce available in the region and will see the return of the ever popular pie, scone and jam competitions.

Morpeth Food and Drink Festival Anne Hopper Morpeth

The O2 music stage area will also return, taking place near The Chantry.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will once again return and march down Newgate Street and perform next to the Market Place.

Dang Vuong from Stratstone BMW said: “The Morpeth Food and Drink Festival has really grown over the last five years and is a huge event in the town’s calendar. Everyone on the team at Stratstone BMW is delighted to be associated with the event.”